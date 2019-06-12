Demetri Catrakilis, who made his Super Rugby debut for the Kings in 2013, returns after a six-year absence from Port Elizabeth. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

The prodigal son is coming home. Demetri Catrakilis, aka ‘the Greek God’, is returning to the Southern Kings ahead of the new PRO14 season. Catrakilis, who made his Super Rugby debut for the Eastern Cape side in 2013, returns after a six-year absence.

The now-29-year-old left Port Elizabeth to go back to Cape Town and the Stormers, but eventually set sail for Montpellier in France in 2015, where he spent two years.

Catrakilis then moved to Harlequins in England, where a severe throat injury sidelined him for months.

Things didn’t work out quite as well for the flyhalf, who will now go back to the Windy City in July for the start of the new PRO14 season in September.

Catrakilis’ arrival is set to be one of many as the new consortium who own the Kings are trying to make a fresh start.

They have already signed loose forward Thembelani Bholi from the Bulls and centre Howard Mnisi from the Lions, while there are rumours that a new coach may replace Deon Davids as well.

“I’m extremely excited to be back at The Kings. I left a piece of my heart in PE when I left in 2013, and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to come back,” Catrakilis said on Wednesday.

“I cannot wait to get to work with Robbi Kempson (director of high performance at the Kings) and the team to make this a successful forthcoming season.

“I’ve been following the Southern Kings closely ever since I left, and I’m looking forward to giving my all to the team and the supporters.”

Catrakilis has concluded a one-year deal, with an option to extend at the end of June next year.

His unerring boot saw him tally up 151 points in 15 Super Rugby games for the Kings in 2013.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard added: “Dim showed great mental strength to come back from a nasty injury last season and return to elite level rugby.

“We thank him for his contribution, and wish him and his wife the very best in their next chapter.”





