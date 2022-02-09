Speedster Makazole Mapimpi SA’s United Rugby Championship’s best in January

Durban - Coming as no surprise at all, Springbok and Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi was Wednesday named the country’s United Rugby Championship (URC) Player of the Month for January 2022. Mapimpi was singled out by a panel of South African media, arguably standing head and shoulders above his opponents and counterparts in the two matches played last month. He had an excellent January, scoring four tries for his team, including a hat-trick against the Emirates Lions at Emirates Airline Park in a 47-37 victory, and was also credited with one try assist.

He also managed to beat two defenders; had six clean breaks; gained 108m; affected 10 tackles; and quite impressively, won five turnovers during the month. His work rate and “anticipation and creativity on attack and his tenacity on defence – whether through his tackling or claiming the high ball,” were also singled out by the panel, with the general consensus that Mapimpi is the pre-eminent winger in world rugby at present. “Makazole Mapimpi has underlined his standing as one of the premier wings in world rugby,” the statement revealing his award read.

Makazole Mapimpi with his United Rugby Championship award. Picture: Supplied “His ability to combine with Lukhanyo Am in particular gives the Sharks a different dynamic with ball-in-hand. It’s not hard to see why he is regarded as one the best finishers in world rugby at the moment. "Mapimpi is at the top of his game. He’s world class and in a league of his own.”