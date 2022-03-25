Springbok Frans Malhebre back to prop up Stormers against Ulster

Cape Town - Springbok prop Frans Malherbe will make his return from injury for the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm). There are four changes to the Stormers starting line-up that thumped Cardiff 40-3 in Stellenbosch last week.

Malherbe is joined in the front row by captain Steven Kitshoff and hooker Chad Solomon, who makes his first start of the campaign in the absence of Scarra Ntubeni through injury. The only other change to the pack sees Ernst van Rhyn start at blindside flank, with lock Adre Smith also available after having to withdraw last week due to post-concussion symptoms. In the backline, Paul de Wet starts at scrumhalf in a rotational change, with Herschel Jantjies one of two backline players on the bench. Lock Connor Evans will make his Stormers debut when he takes the field.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said they are looking forward to what should be a special occasion with a bigger crowd allowed to attend at Cape Town Stadium.

"The change in regulations has been a big boost for us this week and we are all excited to see more of our Faithful supporters in the stands this weekend, which really makes a big difference to the players,” he said. "It is fantastic to have a player of Frans' proven quality back in the mix and everyone is really motivated to deliver our best possible performance against a quality outfit like Ulster," he said. Stormers team

