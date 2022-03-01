Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies extends Stormers contract for two more years

Cape Town — He became a Rugby World Cup winner with his home franchise, and now Herschel Jantjies hopes to repeat his achievement in 2023. The Stormers confirmed on Tuesday that the 25-year-old scrumhalf has signed a two-year contract extension to stay in the Mother City until 2024.

Jantjies would’ve been courted by overseas clubs over the past few months, considering that he was a world champion and also had a short stint with the Scarlets in Wales in 2017. 🪄 Looking forward to more magic from Herschel Jantjies over the next two years.



'I am very excited about the direction that this team is going and can see us building something special together here'#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/5NDJBq0c62 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 1, 2022 But the No 9 — who hails from Kylemore, near Stellenbosch — came through the Western Province youth ranks and via the University of the Western Cape in the Varsity Shield in 2017, and has now opted to remain a Stormers player in the United Rugby Championship. The success of the Cape outfit this season contributed to that decision, with the Stormers recording four wins and two draws out of 10 URC matches.

“I am very excited about the direction that this team is going, and can see us building something special together here,” Jantjies said in a statement on Tuesday. “This is my home and this has always been my team, so I am looking forward to contributing in any way I can going forward.” ✍️ Herschel Jantjies signs on for more

❤️ Another proud product of our system

💬 'This is my home and this has always been my team'

⤵️ Full story#iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/GSholhXWql — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 1, 2022 Stormers coach John Dobson will have been delighted with Jantjies’ improved form this season, and the Bok halfback — who has 19 Springbok Test caps — will continue to play a key role in their progression in the URC.

“Herschel has had to work very hard to get where he is today. I have seen him evolve into a world-class player through incredible commitment and passion for this union,” Dobson said. “He is exactly the type of player that we want in our team, and we are very excited to see what he can achieve in a Stormers jersey in the years to come.” @ashfakmohamed