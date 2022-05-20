Stefan Ungerer in for Stormers against Scarlets

Johannesburg - There are two changes to the Stormers starting line-up for their United Rugby Championship meeting with Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday (kick-off 6:10pm). The Stormers will face the Welsh side at Parc y Scarlets in the final round of league action.

Lock Salmaan Moerat and scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer are the only changes to the side that beat log-leading Leinster 20-13 at Cape Town Stadium a fortnight ago. Ernst van Rhyn, Nama Xaba, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla and Cornel Smit have all been brought in from the Western Province Currie Cup side and will feature off the replacements bench. ALSO READ: Ospreys is a great measurement to see how Bulls have grown, says Jake White

With a play-off place already secured, the Stormers need a win to book a home quarter-final. Coach John Dobson said they are going to have to be on point with their execution against Scarlets. "We have had a great run of wins at home and this week is a chance to show what we can do up here,” said Dobson.

"The players understand what is required against a Scarlets team that will also be highly motivated. "We will need full focus and execution to get the result that we need," he said.

Stormers team: 15 Warrick Gelant 14 Seabelo Senatla 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Damian Willemse 11 Leolin Zas 10 Manie Libbok 9 Stefan Ungerer 8 Evan Roos 7 Hacjivah Dayimani 6 Deon Fourie 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Frans Malherbe 2 JJ Kotze 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter 17 Brok Harris 18 Neethling Fouche 19 Ernst van Rhyn 20 Nama Xaba 21 Marcel Theunissen 22 Godlen Masimla 23 Cornel Smit.