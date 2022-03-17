Steven Kitshoff returns for Stormers for Cardiff clash

Cape Town - Captain Steven Kitshoff makes his return for the Stormers ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash with Cardiff Blues in Cape Town on Sunday (kick-off 2pm). Kitshoff is back to take his place at loosehead prop after being rested last week, with Brok Harris shifting across to tighthead and Neethling Fouche on the bench.

The on-fire backline that did duty in their 55-7 thrashing of Zebre Parma in Stellenbosch last week is unchanged. The only other change to the match-day squad sees hooker Chad Solomon come onto the replacements bench in place of the injured Andre-Hugo Venter. ALSO READ: Two uncapped players invited to Women Boks’ second training camp

Venter, who replaced Scarra Ntubeni at the Danie Craven Stadium at the weekend, was on crutches after the game, with John Dobson later saying that his injury could be consequential. Dobson said that the focus is on building some winning momentum after last week's performance against Zebre Parma. "We have managed to keep some continuity in our team this week which is pleasing.

"We know that we can improve in many areas and we will have to be sharp as ever to get the result we need on Sunday," he said. Steven Kitshoff is back to lead the side in the only change to the DHL Stormers starting line-up to face Cardiff at DHL Stadium on Sunday.



Stormers team: 15 Warrick Gelant 14 Seabelo Senatla 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Damian Willemse 11 Leolin Zas 10 Manie Libbok 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Evan Roos 7 Hacjivah Dayimani 6 Deon Fourie 5 Marvin Orie 4 Adre Smith 3 Brok Harris 2 Scarra Ntubeni 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon 17 Ali Vermaak 18 Neethling Fouche 19 Ernst van Rhyn 20 Junior Pokomela 21 Paul de Wet 22 Tim Swiel 23 Rikus Pretorius. @WynonaLouw