Stormers and Lions Rainbow Cup clash called off after positive Covid-19 tests

CAPE TOWN - The PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA match between the Stormers and Lions, which was set to take place on Saturday, has been called off in line with Covid-19 protocols. The cancellation of the Round Six fixture comes after a number of Lions players tested positive. As a result, according to competition rules, the Stormers will be awarded four log points because of the cancellation.

ALSO READ: Injuries force Sharks into changes for crunch Rainbow Cup SA clash against Bulls The decision was taken as part of prescribed precautions advised by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to limit the risk of further infection in the rugby community. “The Lions have followed all protocols and taken all the appropriate steps,” said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

ALSO READ: Lock Ruan Nortjé moves to flank as Marcell Coetzee captains Bulls against Sharks “While the cancellation is unfortunate, their approach ensures that the risk of cancellation of their match against the British & Irish Lions in the Lions Series on 3 July is well managed.” This marks the first PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA match to be called off due to Covid protocols.

ALSO READ: There’s a lot riding on the Bulls game, says Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am In the other Rainbow Cup SA match, the Sharks will take on the Bulls in Durban to determine who will travel to Italy to battle it out against Benetton in the north-south final on June 19. The Bulls are at the top of the table with 20 points and need just a single log point to book their flight. The hosts of the last Rainbow Cul SA match need a bonus-point win to cause an upset and qualify as the other finalist.