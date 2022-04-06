Stormers bench Springboks for crucial Bulls United Rugby Championship clash

Cape Town – Stormers coach John Dobson has sprung a surprise by keeping Springboks Warrick Gelant and Frans Malherbe on the bench for Saturday’s blockbuster United Rugby Championship showdown with the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium (2pm kickoff). Gelant has recovered from what was described as a “minor thumb injury” that kept him out of last weekend’s 29-13 win over the Ospreys, and considering that he has been in outstanding form this season, it would have been expected that he would come straight back into the starting line-up for such a big game against the Bulls.

Story continues below Advertisment

But Dobson opted to stick with Damian Willemse in the No 15 jersey when he announced his team on Wednesday, with the hard-running Rikus Pretorius continuing at inside centre, and Gelant among the replacements. Springbok stalwart Malherbe started at No 3 in the last two matches against Ulster and the Ospreys, but will come on in the second half against the Bulls, with the more mobile Neethling Fouche preferred at tighthead prop. There was further good news on the injury front, with hooker Scarra Ntubeni fit again after sitting out the Ulster and Ospreys encounters, while in other changes to the starting XV, Deon Fourie comes in at No 6 and Herschel Jantjies at scrumhalf.

It promises to be a thrilling match, with both teams on impressive multiple-match winning streaks.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Any game between the Stormers and the Bulls is a big occasion, and this one has all the makings of a classic,” Dobson said on Wednesday. “It is fantastic to have the likes of Scarra and Warrick back from injury for this game. Warrick is being managed carefully, and will make a big impact from the bench as he did earlier in the season. “Our team cannot wait to run out in front of our fans at DHL Stadium on Saturday, and will be giving absolutely everything to get the result.”

Story continues below Advertisment

These guys can't wait to put on a show for you at DHL Stadium on Saturday. We want you in the stands waving your DHL Stormers flags when they run out to face the Vodacom Bulls.



Get your tickets here https://t.co/wLcbElzHGa #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/ShQYn6PZy0 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 6, 2022 * Tickets for the match are available from Ticketpro, and start from R50 each.

Story continues below Advertisment