Stormers’ Deon Fourie signs two-year contract extension

Cape Town — The Stormers have secured the services of flank Deon Fourie for two more years after he signed a contract extension.
Fourie has been a standout performer for the United Rugby Championship-winning Stormers since returning from France.
The experienced campaigner made his 100th appearance for the Cape side in the URC Grand Final against the Bulls and capped off his milestone with a Man-of-the-Match performance at Cape Town Stadium.
The 35-year-old has also been included in the Springbok squad for the Incoming Series against Wales.
Stormers head coach John Dobson praised the role Fourie has played in the squad, both as a player and a mentor.
"What Deon has achieved this season has been nothing short of phenomenal, so we are very happy that he has extended his stay with us.
"He has been an inspirational figure for our team and has also played a key role in developing some of the young talent we have too, hopefully he will continue to go from strength to strength," he said.
Fourie said he is looking forward to reaching more heights with the Stormers.
"I am thrilled to extend my time with the Stormers, what our team has achieved this season with the incredible support we have got has been special and I know there is even more ahead of us.
"My family and I couldn't be happier to be in Cape Town and I want to show my gratitude through my performances on the pitch," he said.
IOL Sport