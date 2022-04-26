Stormers expect ‘massive’ test against Leinster

Cape Town - The Stormers are going to have to prepare for every aspect ahead of their blockbuster United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Leinster on Saturday (kick-off 6.15pm), reckons assistant coach Dawie Snyman. The sides will square off in a top-ofthe-table clash at Cape Town Stadium. After that John Dobson's side will take on Scarlets in Wales on May 21.

At the weekend, the Stormers claimed their seventh consecutive win at home when they produced a superb second half performance to beat Glasgow Warriors 32-7, while Leinster came short against the Sharks in Durban. Speaking on the big game yesterday, Snyman said: “It's obviously a massive game. Leinster are a great side and they have got good structures in place. They put the Sharks under pressure in Durban and it's never easy winning there. “I think Leinster will challenge you in every area. They are sharp at the set-piece and they are probably one of the better attacking teams around.

ALSO READ: What we learnt from last weekend’s URC action “They also have a good kicking game because they're used to playing in Europe. So, when preparing to face them, you need to prepare for every aspect. “They are quite a unique team in terms of how they put pressure on you with ball in hand. They stick to their game and they back it, regardless of the opposition or the conditions.”

Snyman has every reason to be happy with what the Stormers have displayed on attack. Not only have they been pleasing to watch in that regard, they've also been among the best in the competition. The Cape outfit have made the most clean breaks in the URC, while they are second on the offload charts (174) and third with defenders beaten (301). They are fifth in the tries-scored and metres-gained columns. “I think that was a great half of rugby, it's nice to see things coming through,” Snyman said of their second-half showing against the Scottish side.

ALSO READ: Stormers look like genuine URC title contenders “Seeing the guys go out there and excite was really nice. You can see that the players are having fun and expressing themselves.” The attack coach confirmed that hooker Scarra Ntubeni, who hobbled off the field at the weekend, will miss the Leinster game, and added that they've brought in Wilmar Arnoldi from the Cheetahs to fill in.

“Unfortunately, Scarra's injury looks like it's a bad one, so he'll be out for a while. We've got Wilmar Arnoldi in,” he said. ALSO READ: Stormers turn it up in second half to blow Glasgow Warriors away “We want to play a certain way, and it starts from somewhere, so Wilmar's main priority will be the setpiece, we want him to focus on that this week. We know he's quite a tough player and he's good on the ground, he's also a good defender and a good scrummaging hooker.”