Stormers have second-half plan for Springboks in Bulls United Rugby Championship clash

Cape Town - Picking Warrick Gelant on the bench is related to medical reasons, but the Stormers are planning a second-half forwards onslaught through Frans Malherbe & Co in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Bulls. That was the inclination from coach John Dobson on Wednesday after he made some big selection calls for the Cape Town Stadium encounter (2pm kickoff).

Story continues below Advertisment

Gelant missed last week’s win over the Ospreys with a thumb injury, and while he is among the replacements, Dobson was not willing to risk one of his star playmakers from the start, considering the tough match schedule coming up, which sees Damian Willemse continue at fullback and Rikus Pretorius at inside centre. But with regards to Springbok tighthead prop Malherbe having to make way for the in-form Neethling Fouche, there is something cooking in the Stormers camp. ALSO READ: Six-try Bulls top Currie Cup log with bonus-point win over WP

“It’s largely medical. He’s got a sore thumb and he’s recovered, but we want to sort of mitigate risk. We’ve got quite a big run-in (Glasgow, Leinster and Scarlets), and we are sort of squeezing him a little bit. It’s for medical (reasons) that he is on the bench. It’s not strategic – he would’ve started and Damian would’ve been at No 12 had he been hundreds,” Dobson said about Gelant. “Frans came back off a long injury, and we gave him two starts because it’s easier for him to manage his return to play, and he did really, really well. “But Neetas (Fouche) was outstanding when he came on against Ulster, and he was outstanding in the whole tournament until Frans came back. I just think there’s a bit of equity involved in that – and there is a bit of a tactical element in that. Any bench would quite like to have a Frans Malherbe coming off it with 30 or 25 to go.”

Story continues below Advertisment

In fact, the Stormers coach believes the 29-year-old Fouche could be in line for higher honours. “It’s a bit of equity and what suits us for this match. Neetas certainly did it against Ulster. A tighthead is always going to hit his straps at 27, 28, 29, and he is just coming into that zone now,” Dobson said. “I think he’s got a really big future. I expect him to be playing and earning a €1million when he’s 35 or 36. He’s dedicated to his craft, so I think we haven’t seen the best of Neethling Fouche yet. But I’ve got no doubt that he must be progressing up the national ranks.” There are six forwards and just two backs on the bench, but Dobson feels that the Stormers are well covered across the backline should there be any injuries on Saturday through Willemse, Gelant and Paul de Wet, while flank Hacjivah Dayimani can cover wing too.

Story continues below Advertisment

There is a lot at stake this weekend, with the South African Shield tightly contested. The Stormers are sixth on the overall United Rugby Championship standings with 43 points, followed by the Bulls on 42 and Sharks on 41.

Story continues below Advertisment