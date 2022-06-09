Stormers home play-offs through the years: What’s different now?

Cape Town — It’s no secret that the Cape side have a discreditable record when it comes to winning the games that matter. Out of the 10 Super Rugby knock-out games the Stormers took part in, they only won one — the 2010 semi-final against the Waratahs at Newlands.

But, to hit closer to home (pun very much intended here) as the Stormers prepare for their blockbuster United Rugby Championship semi-final contest against Ulster at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow, I’ll focus on the play-offs they’ve played in their own backyard (which was, of course, the grand ol’ dame, Newlands, prior to their move to Cape Town Stadium and their switch to nothern-hemisphere competition).

Here is a recap of their three most-recent home play-offs, while I also take a look at some significant differences between the teams of then and now: Fixture: 2017 Super Rugby Quarter-Final Opposition: Chiefs

Result: Stormers 11 - 17 Chiefs Summary: While the hosts conceded just one try thanks to their tight defence, they couldn’t show the same pluck when they had possession. Their attack was far from a stand-out feature...and that’s not at all meant in a flattering way. What’s different now: The biggest difference between the class of ‘17 and ‘22 is unequivocally their style of play.

Tries, interplay between backs and forwards, counter-attacking brilliance, different points of attack, and wingers that no longer have so much free time during a game that they can work in a pedicure ...days of sterile attack, be gone! This squad has been a delight to watch under John Dobson this season. Year: 2016 Super Rugby Quarter-Final Opposition: Chiefs

Result: Stormers 21 - Chiefs 60 Summary: It didn’t start off too badly, but the less is said about this game, the better. They didn’t get to go head-to-head with the top sides in the competition during the regular season and met the potent Chiefs in the knock-outs. Enough said.

What’s different now: Other than the fact that they’ll be playing a side without a strong Cape fan base, the Stormers are the furthest from the team that took that beating. This time, it’s not going to be a case of the hosts walking into the ring with a team that can knock them out with much larger attacking gloves. No, no, this time, the Stormers - while taking nothing away from Ulster and the way they can work the oval themselves - can go into this round backing themselves in that regard. Also, while there are still some moments where the current crop of guys don’t always produce an 80-minute spell, we’ve seen the current squad play with enough genuine enjoyment, character and spirit to help them out if they do happen to let it slip...unlike in that game.

Another big factor - this season, the Stormers faced the biggest sides in rugby, and beat them, and whatever the nuances were (with Leinster only needing a losing bonus point and Ulster’s try-or-no-try), point is, the Stormers defeated them. Year: 2015 Super Rugby Quarter-Final Opposition: Brumbies

Result: Stormers 19 - 39 Brumbies Summary: It was a very different season to the current one, and not just because it’s a different competition. While three South African franchises have played their way into the Champions Cup after overcoming the heavily-stacked odds, 2015 wasn’t such a flattering year, and neither was the Stormers’ performance. An early hat-trick and 17-3 lead by the Aussies made it hard for the Stormers to come back and, given the conference system, justice perhaps prevailed as the Capetonians didn’t display the form throughout the season worthy of their position.

What’s different now: This time around, however, no such claims can be made. The Shield-winning Stormers earned it through and through and their nine-match winning streak and current record at home are a case in point. Other play-offs: 28 July 2012: Stormers 19-26 Sharks

2 July 2011: Stormers 10-29 Crusaders 23 May 1999: Stormers 18-33 Highlanders The Stormers have a new home now, and while you can never pin their play-off hoodoo on Newlands, Cape Town Stadium could be the perfect venue for new beginnings.