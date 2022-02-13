Stormers ’in a really good space’ ahead of overseas United Rugby Championship assignment

Cape Town - Stormers coach John Dobson says they achieved what they wanted in their 32-10 United Rugby Championship victory over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday. The result extended the Stormers’ unbeaten run to four games. This year, they’ve beaten the Bulls at Loftus, drawn with the Sharks at Kings Park, defeated the Durbanites in the return match in Cape Town and, most recently, outplayed the Lions after leading 10-3 at the break.

In the build-up to the match, Dobson said that the goal for this game was to build on what they’ve achieved over the last few weeks. And they certainly did that. While the Lions did themselves no favours with their error rate, the Stormers put in a commanding performance and converted their scoring opportunities - something the Lions failed to do - as they ran in four tries. “In terms of what we wanted this week, I'd say we achieved what we wanted," said Dobson.

"The Lions defended our mauls very well. That facet of our game had been quite dominant previously and we couldn't get a penalty from it. I’m terms of how we wanted to play tactically, however, we got what we wanted,” the Stormers mentor said after the game. "Territorially we were overwhelmed a bit in the first half, it was rather close. We didn't obviously play a perfect game, but it was a lot better than we were last week."

The Stormers became the top South African side in the competition following their win over the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium, and their result against the Lions took them to seventh on the URC standings. The Cape side will depart for Connacht next week. They face the Irish side on February 26.