Stormers lose injured Leolin Zas for URC final, Sergeal Petersen to step up

Durban — Injured Stormers’ star Leolin Zas’ loss is Sergeal Petersen’s gain after coach John Dobson confirmed who will start on the wing in Saturday’s URC final against the Bulls. The unfortunate Zas was seriously crocked playing in the first half of the semi-final against Ulster and is to undergo surgery but the better news for the Stormers supporters is that Petersen has been in fine form in the Currie Cup for Western Province.

Petersen has been consistently excellent for Province and last week he almost single-handedly destroyed the Sharks in their defeat in Stellenbosch in the final round of the Currie Cup. Former Blitzbok Petersen is excellent in the air and his kicking game is sound, and these skills will reinforce Warrick Gelant at the back. “I don’t want to play any games. Sergeal will play on the wing this weekend,” Dobson said emphatically in an online media conference on Wednesday.

“I have had a chat with Warrick about it,” Donson added. “Leolin is physical and an out-and-out striker, which is what you need from a wing. Sergeal is a bit different. Warrick likes playing alongside Sergeal because if you are a striking wing, you don’t have time to make decisions or communicate as Sergeal does. “What is good for me is that they are both very good under the high ball. You have a guy now with Warrick who communicates. Warrick can pass to him and let Sergeal make a decision. Sergeal can also produce the odd X-factor magic. “So, they are very different players. But I don’t think it will have much of an influence on the set-up of the team.”

The 27-year-old Petersen was displaced by Zas earlier this season after enjoying a major uptake in form since arriving from an unhappy period at the Sharks. “We gave Leolin that game against Zebre and he was outstanding. Sergeal was pretty much a regular until then,” said Dobson. “Sergeal did struggle initially when he started in the Currie Cup, it’s not nice to be dropped or left out. But his form picked up nicely and he was outstanding against the Sharks last week.” @MikeGreenaway67

