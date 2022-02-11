Stormers make three changes for crunch clash with Lions

Cape Town - The Stormers have made three changes to their backline for their United Rugby Championship meeting with the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday (kick-off 3pm). The pack that started in their 20-10 victory against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium last week will run out again this week, with lock David Meihuizen joining the replacements bench.

Damian Willemse will start at inside centre, while Sergeal Petersen comes in on the right wing. Paul de Wet will start at scrumhalf, with Angelo Davids, Dan du Plessis and Herschel Jantjies all among the replacements this week. Stormers coach John Dobson said that his team has focused on lifting their standards for what will be a tough encounter in Johannesburg. ALSO READ: The key areas the Lions need to improve to maul Stormers

"Playing mid-afternoon in February up in Joburg we know that we will have to be switched-on and accurate for 80 minutes. "We want to build on what we have done in the last few weeks and will be giving it everything to earn what would be an incredibly valuable win on the road. "It is great to have some continuity in the forward pack and the rotations in the backline will hopefully ensure that we are able to apply some pressure for the full 80 minutes," he said.

On the backline changes, Dobson added: "As we have said, we had a plan for Damian in these four games. He started at fullback for the first two and then came on at 12 last week, so now we are ready to start him at 12. "Dan du Plessis was outstanding last week, but he has got a lot of game time over the last three weeks and to have him coming off the bench along with the likes of Herschel Jantjies and Angelo Davids will give us huge impact in the second half, which is so crucial up there," he said. Stormers, Steven Kitshoff brace for Lions scrum onslaught in URC