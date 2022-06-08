Stormers must stop Ulster’s maul if want to be victorious against the Irish side

Cape Town - The Stormers are the one team that never have to back down when it comes to the set-piece battle, but it’s one area where they know Ulster can test them. The Cape side secured their United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final against the Irish outfit after defeating Edinburgh 28-17 at Cape Town Stadium last weekend, while Ulster produced a dominant display to beat Munster 36-17.

While the Stormers, of course, have no shortage of threats around the park, their pack – and their front row in particular – is one of their most dangerous units. Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani emphasised yesterday that they want to keep building on what they’ve got right up until now at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off). “It is quite a big occasion, and we would like to make the best of it. We just want to be the best version of ourselves. We strongly feel that if we look for improvement every single weekend, the outcome looks after itself,” the former WP lock said.

The last time the two sides met, the Stormers secured a controversial 23-20 victory after a long referee and TMO debate. Ulster scored what appeared to be the match-winning try, but it was disallowed, with the Stormers securing the win. Now, as they prepare for the rematch, the home side are confident that they know what to watch out for this weekend.

"Everyone knows that was a tough game. We re-watched that game and we know what we did well and what we didn't. We were not at our best, and they are a really good outfit," Hlungwani said. "There is always going to be a set-piece battle against Ulster. They have a very good scrum, and it's something we are well aware of. We are working at it ... we know it's going to be a massive battle upfront.

"For us to be able to combat their set-piece, we are going to have to stop their maul. We are well aware of their strengths and their weaknesses. "Another thing they do really well is their contestable kicks. I don't think a lot has changed. If anything, I think they just improved." Having played in front of a healthy 20 000-odd spectators in the quarter-finals, Hlungwani added that the objective is to execute their plan in front of their fans on Saturday.

"It's always nice playing at home. We are familiar with Cape Town Stadium now. We love that the crowds are back, and it gives us extra motivation hearing the faithful so loud in the crowds.