Stormers ready for ’direct’ Ulster URC test

Cape Town - Speaking after their 40-3 thrashing of Cardiff Blues in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Cape Town Stadium last week, Stormers coach John Dobson made it clear that they knew they would have to up their game in certain areas against Ulster on Saturday (kick-off 3pm). The hosts will be chasing their fourth win at home, and should they cause an upset against the Irish side, who are second on the 16-team URC standings and trail log-leaders Leinster by a single point, it will be the first time since 2018 that the Stormers have won four in a row at home.

One of the stand-out features of their game over the last couple of weeks has been their try-scoring. They've run in 15 five-pointers in their last two encounters against European opposition, but for all those tries scored, they have also left some out there. ALSO READ: Tshituka brothers named in starting line-up for Lions’ game against Ospreys

Against Cardiff last weekend, the Stormers scored six tries and could easily have ended the match with a higher number, but those final passes not sticking and errors in the red zone cost them a good few five-pointers. After the game, Dobson highlighted the importance of accuracy against Ulster. “Ulster are a very big, physical and hard-carrying team (and) are probably more direct than Cardiff, and they are at the top of the URC,” he said.” We would need to be more accurate at the set-piece than we were.”

While they'll be aiming for more accuracy, one thing the Stormers will hope remain the same is the way their 10-12-15 combination has been going. The trio has been key in the Stormers' try tally with flyhalf Manie Libbok, utility back Damian Willemse and fullback Warrick Gelant in top form. Gelant, especially, has been potent from the back and has used his kicking to not only spark the Stormers' attack, but also get them into favourable field position.

