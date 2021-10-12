Stormers ready to fire and slay the Dragons in United Rugby Championship

Cape Town - This week the Stormers have the chance to end what will be roughly their first quarter of the United Rugby Championship on a high when they face the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Friday (8.35pm kickoff). At the weekend, the Stormers' round three fixture against Edinburgh in the Scottish capital ended in a 20-20 stalemate.

ALSO READ: Stormers, Edinburgh share the spoils in entertaining United Rugby Championship clash It was the best performance the Cape-based side had produced in their three games in the competition - in terms of in-match consistency - especially considering that it was closer to an 80 minute performance then what had come before. In their opener against Benetton Treviso, John Dobson's side squandered an 11-point lead early in the second half and imploded in the final 20 minutes to hand the Italian side victory.

Against Irish giants Munster, they orchestrated a superb opening half, this time chucking a 15-0 lead after the first 30 minutes. The hosts launched a stunning comeback to ultimately claim a 34-18 bonus-point victory. But, at the weekend, the Stormers not only fought back after an early Edinburgh onslaught that saw the hosts take an early 14-0 lead after two quick tries, but they also played their part in an entertaining attacking game before the break, while their defence after half-time put big pressure on the opposition. With a break of six weeks before their next game in the URC to follow, the Stormers aren't lacking any motivation going into their clash against the Dragons.

Two tries in two weeks in the @URCOfficial for @WarrickGelant and both coming from some silky offloads from the front row. This team balls from 1 to 15. #iamastormer #dhldelivers #URC pic.twitter.com/lsXrtksk7r — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 12, 2021 After the Edinburgh game, Dobson said he was proud of the performance his side put up at the DAM Health Stadium, while he went on to say that they are going all out this coming Friday, adding that they are going out to get a bonus-point victory in Newport.