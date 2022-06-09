Stormers star Evan Roos awarded URC Next-Gen Star of the Season Award

Cape Town - The Stormers’ Evan Roos has been awarded yet another honour from the United Rugby Championship (URC). On Thursday, the 22-year-old was awarded the URC’s Next-Gen Star of the Season, to go along with his selection in the competitions Dream Team earlier this week. Players Under-23 at the start of the season who have played no more than five Test matches were all eligible for the award, as voted for by the tournament’s participating media.

"It is a huge honour to get this award,” Roos said via statement on Tuesday. “I am so grateful to everyone who has supported me this season. “My family is a great source of strength and pride for me and everyone involved in the DHL Stormers set-up has been amazing as well. I am so proud to play for this team and our incredible fans every week.”

Roos’ selection for the award is certainly justified. The loose-forward has been a destructive force in the competition, playing with intent, verve and powerful physicality; and has been touted as a Springbok-in-waiting. Moreover, he has made the most carriers in the tournament with 126, while beating the most defenders in the process (49) over the 18 rounds. He has also dotted down on four occasions, with two try assists to his name. Roos has also put in a staggering 152 tackles during the URC in the 16 matches that he has played.

