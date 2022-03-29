Stormers style bringing the best out of Leolin Zas in United Rugby Championship

Cape Town - Stormers wing Leolin Zas believes the Stormers' style of play has allowed him to get back to his best. The Stormers have been playing an enterprising brand of rugby this season, with their backs causing all kinds of problems for the opposition and scoring some superb tries.

Zas has been a standout in his last two games for the Stormers after being elevated to the United Rugby Championship (URC) side after shining for Western Province in the Currie Cup. He simply continued that form with the Stormers, and at the weekend against Irish side Ulster - a game the hosts won 23-20 - he created Paul de Wet's try, before scoring one of his own as the Cape side ran in two tries in five minutes. Speaking during a press conference yesterday, Zas said that the kind of rugby the Stormers are playing at the moment has been key in what he's been able to do so far.

“I am enjoying my rugby at the moment, the style of play suits me, it's how I want to play. Also, having guys like Manie (Libbok) and Warrick (Gelant) around me in the backline just makes it easier,” Zas said. “It's always nice having your family and supporters out there, it does make a big difference. You don't just hear yourself all the time out there on the field, and sometimes you're tired and the people just lift you up. “I'm a strong believer in you need to play to get better. That's why the Currie Cup is there - for some of the guys who don't get into the URC side. I felt I got a lot of confidence from playing Currie Cup this year, and when I got my opportunity, I just took it.”

The Stormers have created some good opportunities from turnover ball in their high-scoring games, and Zas credited their defence for that. “We pride ourselves on our defence and we know our defence is going to give us turnover ball. We know after good defence we're going to get turnover ball, and then we can make magic.”

In a squad that has no shortage of talent when it comes to the positions out wide - with the likes of Seabelo Senatla, Angelo Davids, and Sergeal Petersen - the speedster added that he sees the competition in the squad as motivation to make the most of his opportunities in the blue and white. “Competition is always a good thing. We are all quality players and we always push each other. We know when the opportunity comes, we have to take it.”

