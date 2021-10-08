Stormers to appeal lock Adré Smith’s eight-week suspension

Cape Town – The Stormers have announced their intention to appeal the eight-week suspension handed to lock Adré Smith following a disciplinary hearing on Thursday. Smith appeared before a disciplinary committee after he was alleged to have bitten Munster hooker Niall Scannell early in the second half of the United Rugby Championship match at Thomond Parklast weekend.

Referee Andrew Brace referred the incident to the TMO after Munster captain Peter O'Mahoney brought it to his attention after a tussle on the ground between Scannell and Smith. Neither Brace nor the TMO felt there was enough evidence to take action during the game, however. In a statement released on Friday, the Stormers said: “The player received a Citing complaint under Law 9.12 – A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

“The Disciplinary Panel, comprising of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Iain Leslie (both Scotland) and Janet Gedrych (Wales) upheld the citing after the player failed to prove on the balance of probabilities that foul play had not occurred and selected a low-range entry point. “As a result, the player has currently been banned for a period of eight games.” @WynonaLouw