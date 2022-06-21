Stormers to parade URC trophy across Cape Town on Friday

Durban — The Stormers will be parading their newly acquired United Rugby Championship trophy through the streets of Cape Town on Friday on an open-top bus, thus giving both supporters and the players a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the epic 18-13 victory over the Bulls. Starting at the Grand Parade at 10.30am this Friday, the Stormers will take the trophy to the streets of Cape Town. From Grand Parade the bus will turn onto Adderley Street and along Wale Street before going down Long Street and Loop Street before heading along Somerset Road to the DHL Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

This parade has been kindly facilitated by the City of Cape Town, to give the team a chance to connect with their supporters once more and to celebrate an incredible season. The Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, captain Steven Kitshoff and coach John Dobson will all address the crowd outside the City Hall before the players take the trophy on parade. Further, the URC trophy will be taken into the various communities in the greater Cape Town area in the coming months, with visits to clubs and schools to follow the bus tour on Friday.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to have their picture taken with the trophy at the DHL Stadium this Wednesday (22 June). The stadium will be open from 11am to 3.30pm, for the Faithful to have a photo taken free of charge. Parking will be available at P3 across from McDonald's and P5 off Fritz Sonnenberg Road, with entry to the stadium via the VIP foyer near the main boom gate of the parking garage on Fritz Sonnenberg Road. The Stormers players will not be at the stadium on Wednesday, with nine players still in camp with the Springboks, but the whole squad will be on the tour through the city on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement