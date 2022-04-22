Stormers turn it up in second half to blow Glasgow Warriors away

Cape Town — The Stormers scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to thump Glasgow Warriors 32-7 in their United Rugby Championship match at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night. Heading into the game, the Capetonians were fifth on the log while the Scottish side were third, and John Dobson’s men took one step closer to hosting a home play-off with their commanding victory over an international-laden outfit in the Mother City.

It was by no means a flawless performance, but the Stormers scored four tries to the opposition’s one to bag a bonus-point win. MONSTER!



Evan Roos, with a bonus point try at the death👏@Vodacom #URC #STOvGLA #NorthvsSouth #SSRugby @URCOfficial_RSA pic.twitter.com/gJGk9IQw9l — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) April 22, 2022 The visitors were the first ones to draw blood towards the end of the first quarter with a try through No 8 Jack Dempsey. Flyhalf Ross Thompson converted to take them 0-7 up. Not much — or at least not much to get the spectators excited — could really be said about the opening 30 minutes or so.

The Scots did most of the talking in terms of territory and possession in the first 20 minutes, while the hosts only managed to get into their 22 a couple of times. But things changed came the second quarter. And the Stormers sure made use of that shift. A monster of a tackle from centre Rikus Pretorius gave John Dobson’s side the chance to get on the scoresheet with a penalty conversion through flyhalf Manie Libbok in the 30th minute (3-7). And they didn’t stop there.

Four minutes short of half time, Damian Willemse gave a ridiculously oh-so-good flat pass to Pretorius after the forwards did well to match their way into opposition 22, and Pretorius finished off with a top running line to score the Stormers’ first try (10-7). The Cape side put on a thrilling display of rugby after that. Working from their own 22, the Stormers looked on a mission as they penetrated Glasgow’s defence to get all the way to the the Scots’ red zone. They got some points via the posts tk take them 13-7 up at half time.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies added the hosts’ second after the break, and in-form Leolin Zas followed with their second not too long afterwards to put some space between the margin (25-7). There ain't no stopping Leolin Zas 💥



Beautiful hands from the DHL Stormers as they thrash Glasgow Warriors 32-7 to make it six wins in a row in the Vodacom #URC! pic.twitter.com/HAaSKd58nD — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 22, 2022 There wasn’t much change to the scores for a period following that, but there could be no doubt as to who played all the rugby as the end approached. Glasgow’s woes continued when they were yellow-carded for a high tackle on Ruhan Nel, and the ever-performing No 8 Evan Roos went over for the bonus point on the hooter.

The result saw the Stormers move up to second on the URC standings. Point scorers: Stormers 32 — Tries: Rikus Pretorius, Herschel Jantjies, Leolin Zas, Evan Roos Conversions: Manie Libbok (3) Penalties: Libbok (3)