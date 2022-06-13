Stormers URC final profiles: Can the Bulls stop Gelant, Senatla, and Zas?

Cape Town — There is every reason to call this game a ‘dream final’. The Stormers will host the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. How surreal does that one-liner sound?

Story continues below Advertisement

After a terrible start to the European competition, two South African sides will go head to head to be crowned inaugural URC champions. While the Stormers, as a unit, have done incredibly well, needless to say, and boast a 10-match winning streak, there have also been some big performers on the individual front, and quite a few of them happen to be in the backline. Here is a look at the Stormers’ men out wide.

Fullback: Warrick Gelant If something is sparked within the four solid white lines, there is a pretty good chance that Warrick Gelant had something the do with it. Gelant’s ability to come in at second receiver and those boots that make him so good at moving the ball aerially - be it through pin-point 50-22s or little dinks into space - have come in handy for John Dobson’s side, but how good is the rest of his trickery?

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s more than just the enviable skillset that is portrayed from his hands and feet, how about his ability to read the game and that almost-telepathic relationship he has with attacking opportunities? This is one player who can work his magic so well that he’ll have his former team wishing he’d teleport into their backline on Saturday night. Right wing: Seabelo Senatla

Story continues below Advertisement

If you’ve seen him in full flight, then you’ll instantly know what his most potent weapon is - that pace. But the former Springbok Sevens star has grown his game so much since transitioning into Fifteens that he’s no longer just a speed merchant who brings the flash and finish to score scintillating tries. Now, he gets stuck in at the breakdowns, constantly works his way back, and has shown that he can make a statement on defence as well.

Story continues below Advertisement

The fact that he still pulls off moves that would make an acrobat jealous when he crosses the try line just adds to the exciting package. Left wing: Leolin Zas While the competition’s top try-scorer, Leolin Zas seems won’t feature for the hosts this weekend, it’s not all doom and gloom given the back-up they have.

Zas sustained a leg injury during the semi-final against Ulster, which saw scrumhalf Godlen Masimla take to the field and fill in on the wing. After that match, Dobson said that they would look to Angelo Davids or Sergeal Petersen for reinforcement. “Zassie’s injury is a big blow for us. He won’t be available to play for us next week,” Dobson confirmed. “He’s done well for us this year and that is a loss for us not to have him for the final. However, we do have good wings available to us. We’ve got guys like Angelo Davids and Sergeal Petersen.”