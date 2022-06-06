Stormers’ victory comes at a heavy price but debutant Sacha Mngomezulu the silver lining

Cape Town - The Stormers’ 28-17 United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final victory over Edinburgh didn’t come without cost, but coach John Dobson praised the efforts of debutant Sacha Mngomezulu.

The hosts went into the clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night without in-form centre Damian Willemse, who missed out on the game due to an arm injury. That opened up the door for Rikus Pretorius, who also recently returned from injury, at No 12, but he limped off the field just four minutes into the encounter. The dilemma in midfield saw Mngomezulu, who hasn’t had major Currie Cup exposure this season, step in.

Overall, Dobson was pleased with what he produced in such a highpressure debut. “That was seismic (Pretorius going down). We didn’t have Juan de Jongh on the bench because we wanted to cover other positions, and then we brought in Rikus who has been out with a long-term injury, and he lasted four minutes,” Dobson said. Beast mode in the quarterfinal from @evanroos4 #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/tfJQ4Qms9z — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 5, 2022 “It couldn’t have been worse for us, but I think Sacha really did well.”

Dobson explained that Willemse could be out for the near future, which would of course see him miss the semi-final against Ulster as well as the final. “Damian could be out for six weeks. He’s desperate to play and we’ll keep scanning him, but I can’t see that,” said Dobson. “Rikus also looks serious. He’s gone for a scan. The first dear was that it was a broken tibia. It isn’t that, but his leg doesn’t look nice at the moment.”

Being so thin at No 12, De Jongh appears to be the most likely to start at inside centre against Ulster, who dealt with Irish rivals Munster on Friday. ALSO READ: It’s wrong to use Curwin Bosch as a scapegoat for Sharks’ URC loss to the Bulls The men in white were devastating on attack and equally solid on defence to win the first quarter-final 36-17.

Speaking after their loss to the Stormers, Edinburgh coach Mike Blair, meanwhile, said he believes the Dobson’s unit can beat anyone. “They string things together and when they do, I don’t think there’s a more dangerous team in terms of individuals,” Blair said. “When they spark up and it connects, they can beat anyone. “I think they have been brilliant for the tournament. It’s added an extra layer of quality and just a different challenge.

“Coming out here straight after the Six Nations was really difficult. Three of our starters weren’t available to play against the Sharks, but we beat them away from home. Some things went right for us on that day and it was great for us. “Playing against the Lions, what a great challenge. Playing at altitude there and it was another close game. “Each South African team brings a different quality and a different challenge so it’s brilliant for the competition. It doesn’t make it any easier though.”