Stormers want to display more X-factor against Ulster in URC

Cape Town - Stormers head coach John Dobson says they are going to stick to their own style when they host Ulster in a United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town Stadium today (kick-off 3pm). The Irish giants are second on the standings – one point below Leinster – and while the Stormers have lost both previous encounters (away) against Irish provinces, they have won their last three games at home, with their only defeat in their last seven URC matches coming against Connacht in Ireland at the end of February.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Capetonians have kept their fans entertained over the last few weeks, and while they haven’t been flawless, their attacking game and try-scoring have been some of the stand-outs. Looking at their match against the team from Belfast, Dobson said: “Tomorrow is about us trying to play as much rugby as we want to play. Our pack has been doing really well, but we have the x-factor to play our game and impose our game. “Playing our game and playing in some of the conditions that South African teams have hosted in is the reason why they are eight from eight in South African games.

“They have got a strong mauling game, we know that if we want to play our game, that’s one of the areas we need to address. They are a very patient team. It is something you have to deal with. We want to play our style, we just want to play it better.” The Stormers have been boosted by the return of Springbok prop Frans Malherbe, who will make his return from injury. Malherbe, one of four changes to the run-on side, is joined in the front row by captain Steven Kitshoff and hooker Chad Solomon, who makes his first start of the campaign in the absence of Scarra Ntubeni through injury.

Story continues below Advertisment

The only other change to the pack sees Ernst van Rhyn start at blindside flank, with lock Adre Smith also available after having to withdraw last week due to post-concussion symptoms.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the backline, Paul de Wet starts at scrum-half in a rotational change, with Herschel Jantjies one of two backline players on the bench. Lock Connor Evans will make his Stormers debut. Dobson added that they are looking forward to what should be a special occasion with a bigger crowd allowed to attend at Cape Town Stadium. “The change in regulations has been a big boost for us this week and we are all excited to see more of our faithful supporters in the stands this weekend, which really makes a big difference to the players,” he said.