‘The focus has been on us and what we can do better,’ says Stormers’ Hacjivah Dayimani ahead of URC semi

Cape Town — It’s been all about them. So says Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani as they prepare for their United Rugby Championship semi-final against Ulster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Sure, it might be a bit of a rugby cliche. After all, you’ll rarely hear players saying they’re putting all their focus on the opposition. The Stormers booked their semi-final berth with a 28-17 win over Edinburgh at the weekend, while Ulster put in a dominant display to deal with Munster in the first quarter-final. Speaking about their upcoming rematch, Dayimani said they haven’t been focused on the Ulster players.

“To be honest, we haven't spoken about the players this week. The focus has been on us and what we can do better. The previous game we played against them (which the Stormers won 23-20) was a tough one, it wasn't easy. They come with size, and they bring something I don't bring and the other way around,” he said. "It's going to be a good battle when these two sides meet." The former Lions player explained what playing in front of the Faithful - with 20 000 spectators in attendance at the weekend - meant for the team.

"The energy was lovely. The crowd was hectic, the boys enjoy playing in front of such a big crowd," Daymani said. "We felt that it was our time to entertain the crowd. Most of the guys had their families watching them for the first time, and we just wanted to do what we do best. "It has been a privilege to be a part of this team. I felt I was doing well and then injury came, so now I just want to gain momentum."

Daymani, a dangerous back-rower who boasts explosive speed, went on to say that the guys around him - as well as his coaches - have helped him slot right in since returning to Cape Town. "I play with freedom. I am the type of player that doesn't like to be boxed, and the coaches give me that freedom. Guys like Manie Libbok, Leolin Zas and Warrick Gelant have really helped me with my rugby. They back me out wide and let me take charge when I have the ball. The coaches also back me and allow me to do my thing. If there is a mistake, we'll fix it." @WynonaLouw

