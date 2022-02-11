The key areas the Lions need to improve to maul Stormers

The Lions face the Stormers in a crunch United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The Joburgers are on a three-match losing streak, and here Morgan Bolton considers five aspects the Lions must improve if they are to snap that run and claim an important victory…

USE THAT SCRUM There is no doubt that the Lions’ scrum is one of the most powerful in the URC. Although it has arguably not received the purchase it deserves, props Sti Sithole and Carlu Sadie and the pack behind them have built a formidable foundation. Together, the pack have won 96% of their scrums in the competition. ALSO READ: Stormers, Steven Kitshoff brace for Lions scrum onslaught in URC

In their most recent outing, the 21-13 loss to the Bulls, the Lions also won three tightheads. And although it could be argued that the 50-50 calls have not gone the way of the Joburgers, the scrum should be far more successful in generating front-foot ball. An arm-wrestle is expected in this department this weekend – especially if Brok Harris, Scarra Ntubeni and Steven Kitshoff are involved for the Stormers – but as was shown in their stellar victory over the Cape side in December, the Lions have the ability to dominate them. GET THAT LINE-OUT

It is here that the scrum dominance falls away. Despite their best efforts, the Lions have been guilty of letting the subsequent penalty and drive up-field slip in the second set-piece. There have been massive disruptions to the line-out unit – the Lions have lost Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Reinhard Nothnagel and Willem Alberts to injury in the second row – so they can be forgiven for not always being clinical in this specific department. Nevertheless, they must be far more accurate in the line-outs this weekend. In their previous three matches over the last month, their average win-ratio at the set-piece has been 77 percent.

Hooker PJ Botha, in the absence of Jaco Visagie, along with his locks, the immense Ruben Schoeman and line-out general Ruhan Straeuli, must take the setpiece by the scruff of the neck and bring down that error rate. It has been especially frustrating while on attack in the 22, and those errors are near inexcusable.

That's our captain 👀#LionsPride | @Vodacom #URC | @jacok6 pic.twitter.com/Y5kBlcDBFn — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 5, 2022 MAUL, MAUL, MAUL When the attacking combo of scrum, penalty, kick, line-out and maul does come together, then it certainly works a treat. Against the Bulls, when the Lions managed this tactic, it paid immediate dividends with a try.

Getting this basic movement right is therefore extremely important, especially for a side that prides itself on its ability to maul. It hasn’t always worked – either because of silly errors creeping in, or excellent defence halting their progress – but in these instances, the Lions have arguably lacked composure and patience. They must find them both when the opportunity presents itself this weekend. HANDS ON THE BALL One of the most frustrating aspects of the Lions’ current slump is their inability to hold onto the ball, especially on attack and when they are in their opposition half.

Far too often, while building phases, the Lions have lost the ball in contact or make fundamental, unforced errors that halt their momentum. Those instances immediately flip the pressure back onto the men from Doornfontein, opening them up to the counter. It has been a real coach killer. The Lions must also be much more aggressive at the breakdown. Against the Sharks last month their possession was overturned at crucial times on 10 occasions, and more recently against the Bulls, it was a combined 15 times.

Edwill doing the most out here 💥#LionsPride | @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/K7YP1tAt7A — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 5, 2022 DEFEND FOR EACH OTHER Against the Stormers in December, the Lions had 90% tackle success. In their last three matches, that has dropped to 82%. In an age when defence defines matches, that is far too low.

Stand-in captain Jaco Kriel and defence coach Jaque Fourie spoke about the need for the Lions to stand as one, and work for each other, and they will need to once again step up on Saturday. It was an improved physical performance again the Bulls in the recent loss, but now the one-on-one accuracy must improve. The Stormers have a powerful pack and dangerous backline. Manie Libbok has taken responsibility at No 10 and is directing his backline, which includes Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla and Damian Willemse, with aplomb.