‘The weather won’t force us to change how we play,’ says Stormers’ Dawie Snyman

Cape Town — Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says they won’t be forced into changing their ways in their United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday despite the weather forecasts. Rain has been predicted for most of the week including matchday, with the South African derby kicking off at 7.30pm.

Naturally, the question of how the Cape side plan to go about beating the Bulls is bound to arise given not only because that it’s ‘finals rugby’, but also because of the underfoot conditions and the quality of the Bulls. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Stormers backline and attack coach said that they aren’t planning on steering away from what’s worked for them so far, while adding that it’s also going to be about adapting to what gets put in front of them. “It’s quite wet until Wednesday and it looks like the rain will come down again on Saturday. We are fortunate enough that we have an opportunity to train in it (rain) this week. We are preparing for slippery conditions on Saturday.

“I don’t think it will change anything. We are still a team that will look for opportunities and, wherever we can find them, we will take them. We will have to adjust to the conditions and be clever around it, making sure we get our tactics right.” The Stormers’ 17-15 semi-final result against Ulster took their unbeaten run to 10 in a row. @WynonaLouw

