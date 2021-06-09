There’s a lot riding on the Bulls game, says Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am

DURBAN – Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am says his team needs to keep calm if they are to have a decent chance of scoring a bonus-point win over the Bulls in what amounts to a Rainbow Cup "semi-final" in Durban on Saturday. Am has warned of the danger of getting too adventurous in the quest to earn a try-scoring bonus point.-- the Sharks have to get five log points, and the Bulls zero, to advance to the big final against the winner of the PRO 14.

“This is a big game, there is a lot at stake and we are preparing as well as we can to get the win but there has to be a balance to what we are doing,” Am said. “We will not shy away from our DNA, the attacking game we like to play, but the Bulls come with a different threat so we will try to find a balance between containing them and doing what we like to do.” In other words, it will be about sticking to their processes, which if they execute well will deliver the tries.

“There will be times for the flash, running rugby but we also need to be smart and play in the right areas of the field,” Am continued. “The Bulls are very disciplined in their play, and they punish you if you are reckless, so we have to be smart as well.” Am and the Sharks’ other Springbok players sat out last week’s visit to the Lions and could only applaud the excellent win, which has set up this week's big finale. And judging from how the Sharks ran at training on Wednesday, Am and the other Boks will be back in the starting line-up this weekend, but no Boks will travel to the final in Italy as they will all be in camp.

“Last week’s away win against the Lions proved the depth we have in our squad, the energy the guys bring when they are backed by the coach,” Am said. “They did an amazing job to win away from home to give us a chance of making the finals.” “Those of us coming back into the team will certainly do our best to continue the good work of the win against the Lions, and if we do make the final, we back our guys to go all the way.” @MikeGreenaway67