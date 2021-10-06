Thomas du Toit to lead Sharks as skipper Phepsi Buthelezi is dropped for Ospreys clash

Regular captain Phespi Buthelezi will play off the bench as will a number of players that started in last week’s defeat to the Glasgow Warriors.

Durban – With the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship tour entering its third week, coach Sean Everitt has freshened up his side to play the Ospreys on Friday night and appointed a new captain in Thomas du Toit.

Henco Venter starts at No 8 in place of Buthelezi and in other changes to the pack, Ntuthuko Mchunu is in for Khwezi Mona at loosehead prop and hooker Kerron van Vuuren replaces the injured Fez Mbatha, who has not recovered from a knock that he took against the Glasgow Warriors.

Hyron Andrews and Ruben van Heerden make a return as the lock partnership, with Le Roux Roets getting a break, while James Venter comes in for Dylan Richardson

In the midfield, Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will partner up in place of Murray Koster and Werner Kok while Marnus Potgieter replaces Yaw Penxe and Anthony Volmink will start at fullback in place of Curwin Bosch.