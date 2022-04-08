Three big hitters for Bulls and Stormers at Cape Town Stadium

Cape Town — For the Stormers, the likes of Evan Roos, Warrick Gelant and Manie Libbok have grabbed the headlines, and so too have Elrigh Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Marcell Coetzee for the Bulls. But here are three other big hitters from each side who will be key figures for their teams in Saturday’s massive United Rugby Championship derby at Cape Town Stadium (2pm kickoff).

Stormers Damian Willemse The 23-year-old has been a revelation at inside centre this season, dovetailing with flyhalf Manie Libbok and fullback Warrick Gelant to spark the attack.

But it’s an entirely different role at fullback for the Springbok. He is sure to come under far greater scrutiny in fielding up-and-unders from the Bulls halfbacks, while he will have to adjust to operating in wide open spaces again on attack and defence, instead of the cut-and-thrust nature of No 12. His kicking game is sound, but the main challenge for Willemse will be to replicate Gelant’s playmaking approach from the back. If he can get that right, the Stormers will pose a serious threat to the Bulls defence. Deon Fourie

The veteran loose forward’s return to the starting line-up is welcome. He made an immediate impact off the bench against the Ospreys last week, winning a few turnovers and penalties on the ground. But he will have to contend with some serious Bulls beef in Elrigh Louw and Cyle Brink, and the key to his success is to actually stay out of the tackle in order to be free to contest the breakdown. Of course, being at the coalface of the race for the loose ball, Fourie will concede a few penalties too – but he will have to keep that to a minimum if the Cape side hope to do the double on the Bulls.

Scarra Ntubeni

The Springbok hooker has been injured for a few weeks, and it resulted in a few rickety throw-ins from his replacement, Chad Solomon. It nearly proved costly against Ulster, as a couple of prime attacking opportunities were wasted, but the Cape side managed to hold on for a vital victory with a few powerful scrums in the second half. Solomon improved considerably with his lineout-throwing against the Ospreys last week, and was his usual busy self in the loose, but Ntubeni has been in outstanding form this year, and will bring consistency and confidence to the front row.

He would also want to outshine his rival for a place in the Bok squad, Bulls No 2 Johan Grobbelaar. Bulls Madosh Tambwe

The 24-year-old flyer has been so good that he was a bit unlucky to miss out on the SA URC Player of the Month award for March, which was won by his Bulls teammate Kurt-Lee Arendse. Whenever he touches the ball, Tambwe makes things happen. His devastating pace leaves defenders for dead, and he has great strength to be able to hold off opponents in head-to-head battles as well. Tambwe’s defence has improved considerably too, and he will be tested by in-form Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla.

But he is well capable of producing a match-winning moment himself, and this is the game to do it to further impress Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

Ruan Nortje The gangly No 5 lock is highly regarded for his lineout-jumping prowess, but the most important part of Nortje’s make-up is actually his engine. He just never stops going – whether it’s carrying the ball, making a tackle, cleaning out a ruck or chasing back in cover defence.

Nortje is so much more than just a tireless workhorse, and he will be keen to get the better of Springbok lineout specialist Marvin Orie. Mornay Smith The Bulls’ scrum was one of their problem areas earlier in the competition, when Mornay Smith was sidelined with an ankle injury for a few months.

But the 24-year-old tighthead prop – although not the biggest No 3s around at 1.81m and 109kg – has been instrumental in the Bulls pack continuing with their scrumming renaissance that started with veteran Jacques van Rooyen’s excellent run of form recently before he also got injured. Smith is a rock in the set-piece and makes his fair share of ball-carries and tackles around the pitch as well. But now he will have to tame the ‘Ginger Ninja’, Steven Kitshoff, on Saturday. If he can at least hold his own in the scrums against the Springbok powerhouse, the Bulls will have a solid platform to build from.