PORT ELIZABETH – The Southern Kings remain winless in the Pro14 after going down 42-17 against Ulster at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon. Last week’s loss to the Cheetahs was almost instantly put out of the traveling Irish side’s mind as John Cooney scored with a minute to play. The boot of Demetri Catrakilis helped the Kings reduce the gap, but the match was soon put behind the hosts.

The Kings were run ragged in the opening half as centre Luke Marshall and hooker Rob Herring scored almost back to back in the 13th and 16th minutes. A minute either side of the half hour mark saw the influential Matt Faddes and Cooney dot down.

Kings centre Tertius Kruger crossed over shortly before the break, but the horse had already bolted.

The Irish side were content to soak up the pressure in the second period and didn’t pay the price for coming down a few gears.