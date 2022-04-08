Vetern Jannie du Plessis to start for Lions in URC clash against the Sharks

Johannesburg — Springbok veteran Jannie du Plessis will pack down against his former franchise when the Lions face the Sharks in Durban this weekend. The prop comes in for teammate Carlu Sadie, who left the field injured against Edinburgh last weekend late in the first half. It is Du Plessis first game in the United Rugby Championship (URC) for the Joburgers since their victory over the Stormers in December last year — perhaps a positive omen for the side as they chase a fifth victory on the trot.

In the other change to the front-row, Sti Sithole returns to the starting XV, swapping JP Smith, who drops down to the bench. In every other position, the team remains consistent, retaining the players that guts it out against a powerful Scottish outfit. There are a handful of changes to the bench, as well, with the most notable the introduction of Jarod Cairns getting a possible opportunity off of the bench. Inclement weather is expected on Saturday at Jonsson Kings Park with the match prediction that the gameplan will rely on a 10-man approach.

“I think it will be a forward dominated battle, particularly when it comes to scrums and mauls," Lions forward coach explained in the team announcement released on Thursday. "Their kicking game is also quite a powerful weapon, so that's an element we've prepared for in our sessions this week. If we can counter those aspects successfully, we feel we're in with a shout come Saturday.” The URC clash is scheduled to kick-off at 4pm.

Emirates Lions starting XV: 15 Quan Horn, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Manuel Rass, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Emmanuel Tshituka, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Francke Horn, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sti Sithole Replacements: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 JP Smith, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Sibusiso Sangweni, 20 Jarod Cairns, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Henco van Wyk, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel @FreemanZAR