WATCH: Cornal Hendricks ‘packed extra undies for the URC final because Bulls will face Stormers or Ulster’

Cape Town — If there is one person who doesn’t agree with everyone else that Leinster are going to beat the Bulls in Friday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final, it’s Cornal Hendricks.

How’s this for belief and confidence from the veteran midfielder about what might happen at the RDS Arena in Dublin (8.35pm SA time kickoff). “I’ve already packed two bags to prepare for wherever the final is going to be — I am not going to go home to Pretoria. I am either going to play the final in Cape Town or at Ulster. I have packed two bags, with the extra undies! So, my mindset for this week is not to go into the game and think we are going to lose this one,” the former Springbok wing said from the Irish capital this week.

“We have said it before that they are a quality team, but we have grown as a team as well. So, the message for this week is just to focus on our stuff, and just to play to the best of our ability — and believe that we can also be the winners on the day. “It’s going to be a tight game… it’s going to be the team that makes the right decisions on the day that I think are going to win that game. For me, I’m staying — I will play the final, wherever it is!”

The Bulls were outplayed 31-3 by the Irish giants in their very first game of the season last September, but Hendricks feels that the Pretoria side are better equipped this time around. Jake White’s team would also have picked up some pointers from French club La Rochelle, who beat Leinster in the European Champions Cup final a few weeks ago. “Playoffs are a different game, and sometimes you want to play conservative rugby. But the game between Leinster and La Rochelle was a different game. La Rochelle were very physical – they were actually physical on the defence system as well. And slowing that ball down, actually preventing Leinster from getting quick ball at the ruck…” Hendricks said.

"Against Glasgow (last week), they scored 12 tries, which is an indication that you need to slow the ball down and need to be physical. I expect Leinster to turn up the pace, and they are a physical team as well. They have a good technical style of playing, and I expect them to run the ball, and have a good balance between their kicking and running.

“Leinster are a quality side and want to make the game quick. For us, improving from where we were in the first game to where we are now, we have improved in our defence and attacking systems. “I have experienced Test matches, and they have a lot of internationals, like Garry Ringrose, at scrumhalf, 10. The kicking pressure of Ireland is immense this side, and obviously our back-three and wingers are improving as well to win that aerial battle. “But for me, I know it’s going to be a tight one. In Test rugby, you only get a few chances, and if you get a chance, you need to finish.