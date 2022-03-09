WATCH: ’Extraordinary’ Lukhanyo Am driving force behind Sharks

Johannesburg - Sharks captain and centre Lukhanyo Am captured the imagination of South African rugby journalists this past month to be voted as the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) Player for February. The Springbok’s individual brilliance - which resulted in arguably one of the tries of the season - against the Bulls, in particular, was singled out for praise.

“It was extraordinary,” said former Springbok skipper and pundit Bob Skinstad in the statement released announcing the award on Wednesday. “I couldn’t believe the skill level he showed to get through there from that kick-off. Am is so calm under pressure. He talks to the referee well and has a nice manner about him. "He’s clearly a leader in the midfield.”

Am, according to the statement, “has embraced the challenge of a competition focused on showcasing the skill and diversity of South Africa’s leading players. He’s been one of the main driving forces behind the Cell C Sharks’ rise to within the top eight on the (URC) table with both his exceptional individual play and his leadership ability.” Am joins teammate Makazole Mapimpi as the second, consecutive recipient of the Award from the Durban-based side. Am, however, will be unavailable for selection to the Sharks for the next two months as the 28-year-old fulfils a short-stint contract for Japanese club Kobe Steelers.

In his absence, Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi will take over the captaincy of the Sharks in the coming weeks. The Sharks face Welsh outfit Scarlets on Friday night in Durban (kick-off 7.10pm) and will hope to build on their recent successes against the Bulls and Benetton. After 10 regular season matches in the URC, they are currently placed eighth in the standings and are the top ranked SA franchise in the tournament on 26 points, with two games in hand over table-topping Leinster.

