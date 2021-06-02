WATCH: Will Bulls scrumhalf Zak Burger bring his mullet back?

CAPE TOWN - The first time Zak Burger turned out for the Bulls this year, he was without his famous mullet hairstyle – and almost unrecognisable, with rugby fans saying as much on social media.

And initially, it seemed like he had lost his Samson-like powers as he found his feet in Pretoria.

He wasn’t quite the same influential figure that he had been at Griquas, but the 22-year-old from Paarl has played with greater rhythm in his last few outings – even without the mullet.

Is it coming back soon? “I don’t know! At the moment, I am shaving it every week! So, I don’t think anytime soon, but maybe in the future…” Burger said on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s Rainbow Cup SA clash against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld (7pm kickoff).

The halfback was at Paarl Gym and played junior rugby for Western Province, and he revealed that he and his family have always been Stormers supporters – until now…

“If you grow up there and go to school there, then it’s usually who you support. My father and mother-them are big WP and Stormers supporters, from young already. But at the moment, they support the Bulls because I am here!” said Burger.

“It’s known as the North-South Derby, and every match is physical. From what I remember, when guys like Schalk Burger, Bakkies Botha and those guys used to play against each other, it was always a nice and physical game. So, I am really looking forward to playing on Friday night against the Stormers.”

The family connection doesn’t end there, with younger brother Jandré a flyhalf in the Bulls Under-20 team at the moment.

“I never thought that (being together at the Bulls would happen). When Coach Jake White approached me, I obviously started to think about that. But at the moment, he is still training and playing with the Under-20s, so hopefully one day, kleinboet and I will play together,” Zak said.

“Then he would tell me what to do on the field, which is something I’m not used to off the field. But it will definitely be a lekker experience to play with him.”

