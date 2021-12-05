’We didn’t stick to our game plan,’ says Stormers coach John Dobson after Lions loss

Cape Town — Following their 37-19 United Rugby Championship defeat to the Lions, Stormers coach John Dobson lamented his side’s missed opportunities, and there were plenty. Going into the local derby, the Stormers had every reason to want to make a statement.

For one, it was their first home game in the URC, while it was also the first game they played in front of spectators at Cape Town Stadium. Building on the win they secured against the Dragons in their last match before the break would also have been a goal. ALSO READ: Dominant Lions overpower Stormers in Cape Town URC clash It was the Lions, however, who celebrated at the Stormers’ new home after scoring four converted tries and three penalties.

The Stormers ran in three tries — with the third one coming in the second half after it had seemed like they weren’t going to penetrate the Lions’ defence. Given that they had the upper hand with territory and possession for a large chunk of the game, they could certainly have some more, especially considering the opportunities they created. Speaking after the game, Dobson said they didn’t play the right game against Ivan van Rooyen’s team.

“I don’t think we played the right game. I have never seen that in my coaching career, the number of opportunities that were unconverted. We were definitely far too lateral. The wind was quite seismic and we were going for bridge passes.