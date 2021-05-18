We want a fully fit Stormers team so we can beat their best team, says Sharks flank Henco Venter

DURBAN - There was fighting talk emanating from the Sharks camp today as they put the pain of the heavy defeat to the Bulls behind them and focused on the challenge of the visiting Stormers on Saturday (1.30 pm kick-off).

Henco Venter, when told that Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff had said his team “owes the Sharks one” gave an answer that was dripping with sarcasm and defiance.

“It is good to hear that he said that, we are excited about that and 100 percent up for it,” the former Cheetahs flank said with a half-grin. “We have never wanted them to come here and be 50-50. We like them to be at their best, so I hope all their injured players are right so we can play and beat their best team.”

Kitshoff had been speaking in a post-match interview shortly after his team had dramatically snatched a last-minute victory over the Lions at Ellis Park.

Venter pointed out that when the Sharks lost to the Bulls in the Currie Cup, they bounced back the following week with a defeat of Western Province at Newlands.

“We have beaten them in our last two games now (actually it is three in a row extending back to the Sharks’ Super Rugby win over the Stormers on March 15 last year) but it is going to be a heck of a fight - we saw how they fought back last week to beat the Lions...

“However, this game is at Jonsson Kings Park, our fortress, where we have not lost for a long time (not since 2019). This is our home place, this is where we live, eat and train. We are definitely not going to lie down and let the Stormers come here and do what they want.”

