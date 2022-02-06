We’ll stick with plan to rotate Warrick Gelant and Damian Willemse, says John Dobson

Cape Town — Stormers coach John Dobson says they’re sticking with their plan of how they intend on using Springboks Warrick Gelant and Damian Willemse. At the weekend, the Stormers beat the Sharks 20-10 in their return match at Cape Town Stadium after drawing level with the Durbanites the week before (22-all)

It was a much improved performance from the Capetonians. Not only did they do better in one of their biggest flaws last weekend — the scrum — but they also got more done on attack, something that head coach John Dobson had spoken about at length in the past. ALSO READ: Stormers too good for star-studded Sharks in United Rugby Championship clash Gelant started at fullback while Willemse occupied the bench. In the second half, Dan du Plessis was taken off — which Dobson afterwards clarified was due to injury — and Willemse came on to fill in at 12.

Speaking after the game, the Stormers mentor addressed his concerns and also what he felt his side got right in the return match. “We steadied up the scrum. We wanted to play with more rhythm on attack, but I think by the time the second half came, we went through the middle and kicked in behind, we started sticking to our plans” Du Plessis produced one of his best games in recent history, and Dobson lauded his quality as a midfielder.

“He only came off because he was injured. He’s a nice and direct 12. I thought he was outstanding. He is a classic 12, nice and direct, physical. “So, our plan was to go through the middle and I thought Dan did it really, really well. “I think we squandered quite a bit, I’m happy with how we played, but we probably left four or five tries out there.”

When asked about the dilemma of rotating the Gelant and Willemse and the threat of demand that both players likely are in abroad, Dobson said: “That’s going to be one of the downsides of this tournament. Warrick will play 80 minutes again next week (God willing), Damian has already got almost 200 minutes under the belt in these three games. It’s not a game time issue. “There was a plan for the four local derbies — Warrick will start next week and Damian might play somewhere else. “So, budget-wise, there is a difference, without question. But if we keep this group together, the way they work for each other, it’s exciting for us. Obviously, we will look to bolster along the way as things get more settled.”

On the overall performance, Dobson said: “I am very proud of them. To play rugby in this province, you have to be resilient and they have shown that. They are a really tight group. All the guys we have recruited, Marvin Orie for example, he is just a consummate professional. We have just got the right guys in. Warrick Gelant, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, we have got a really nice young group. “I am really optimistic. If we can keep it together, we could do something special.” Next weekend, the Stormers will take on the Lions at Ellis Park, before heading to Ireland to face Connacht on February 26.