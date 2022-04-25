What we learnt from last weekend’s URC action

By Ashfak Mohamed, Morgan Bolton, Mike Greenaway, and Wynona Louw Cape Town — The South African teams have found top gear in the United Rugby Championship, with the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls impressing over the weekend.

IOL Sport’s rugby writers take a look last weekend’s action, and what the remainder of the competition has in store for the South African teams in its inaugural season. BULLS: Glorious to watch, yet still points to prove The offloads were flying in this try 🔥🔥🔥@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/caboGyVOyP — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 25, 2022 It took a while before the Bulls were able to match the intensity brought by Benetton, and teams such as Leinster, Stormers and Munster won’t allow them back into the contest.

ALSO READ: Jake White happy Bulls showed character to avoid déjà vu against Benetton But when they do get their attacking game going, it is glorious to watch. They can go up the middle with the forwards, out wide with their backs and apply pressure with their kicking game. And I will say it again: Ruan Nortje must be a Springbok in 2022. One bugbear is the amount of points they are leaking. It was 29 against Benetton, and the Bulls have conceded the most out of the top-eight sides: 340. – Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed)

LIONS: Wandi magic is back ALSO READ: WATCH: Connacht hold on against Lions despite Burger Odendaal brilliance The Tshituka Brothers have rightfully had tongues-a-wagging this year with some seriously impressive performances for the Joburgers. This past weekend, in their loss to Connacht, it was younger brother Emmanuel’s chance to be awarded Man of the Match honours.

As awesome as they have been, argaubky the most pleasing aspect in the last few weeks has been the return to form of outside-centre Wandisile Siemlane. The 24-year-old can sometimes get lost when the going gets tough, which belies his natural talent to inspire his team and help overturn negative play into something wonderful. He is the Lions’ X-factor player after all, so it was great to see him dance his way through the game, even when his team was on the backfoot. – Morgan Bolton (@FreemanZAR) SHARKS: Look to Leinster for inspiration ALSO READ: Phepsi Buthelezi scores crucial try against Leinster to keep Sharks’ URC playoff hopes alive

While Leinster were not at full strength, they still packed a punch against the Sharks, who had to hang on for dear life for the win at Kings Park, and that strength in depth in the Irish team explains why they win so many trophies. South Africa’s teams need to aspire to that quality of depth if they aim to win the URC, especially next year when some of them will be involved in both the URC and the Champions Cup, never mind the Currie Cup. – Mike Greenaway (@MikeGreenaway67) STORMERS: Willemse and Gelant … so hot right now

When Rikus Pretorius gets you in his sights, you better hold on tight.#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/ttO6NRXMCJ — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 24, 2022 While Rassie Erasmus publicly acknowledged the devastating Evan Roos after another outstanding performance against Glasgow Warriors, another thing that couldn’t possibly have been missed by the Bok coaching staff at the weekend is the form of the Stormers fullbacks. ALSO READ: Stormers look like genuine URC title contenders Damian Willemse was next-level good in a Man of the Match outing, while Warrick Gelant - in his first game in almost a month – looked like he never missed a single run-out. Yes, there is still Willie le Roux and Aphelele Fassi in the Bok frame, but the way the Stormers duo have been going – with Willemse particularly impressive – they are the ones to beat for that green and gold No 15 jumper. – Wynona Louw (@WynonaLouw)

URC: SA's Best XV of the week Morgan Bolton’s Best XV: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 Hacjivah Dayimani, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Marvin Orie 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Mike Greenaway’s Best XV: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marcel Coetzee, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Marvin Orie 3, Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche