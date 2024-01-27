Racing 92 set to release Springbok star to balance the books after signing Owen Farrell - report

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Trevor Nyakane’s time at French club Racing 92 could be coming at an end as his contract runs up at the end of the season. According to reports, Nyakane won’t be given a new contract by the French club, who will be looking to tighten their belts after signing England captain Owen Farrell.

The 34-year-old Nyakane joined Racing in 2021 after leaving the Bulls. The star-studded French outfit already have the likes of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, France’s Gael Fickou and Cameron Woki, highly-rated England youngster Henry Arundell and Fijian Josua Tuisova on their books. To add to that, they recently signed French internationals Demba Bamba and Romain Taofifenua.

Last week, the French club announced they had signed England skipper Farrell on a two-year contract from next season. As a result, the 32-year-old Farrell, who will miss the upcoming Six Nations as he takes a mental health break from international rugby having captained his country at the World Cup, will not be available to play for his country while in France.