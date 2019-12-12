Aimee Barrett-Theron’s appointment follows a number of global assignments this year.. Picture: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - Aimee Barrett-Theron will be in charge of officiating the opening match of the Women’s Six Nations when France host England in Pau in February, while Jaco Peyper has also been tasked with holding the whistle in the men’s Six Nations next year. Barrett-Theron will be the woman in the middle in two matches – the opener at Stade du Hameau in France on February 2, and the encounter between Ireland and Wales in Dublin a week later on February 9.

Peyper, who refereed his 50th Test at the Rugby World Cup in October, will take the whistle in the match between England and Ireland at Twickenham on February 23.

Barrett-Theron’s appointment follows a number of global assignments this year which saw her officiate in the November Internationals between the USA and Canada in San Diego, a Test between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in August, and the Women’s Rugby Super Series in San Diego in July.

Peyper also had a memorable year, which included featuring on the Rugby World Cup referee panel in Japan, where he had the honour of officiating his 50th Test in the quarter-final between Wales and France.