Ronald Bantom elected WPRFU vice president

CAPE TOWN – Executive committee member Ronald Bantom has been elected as vice president for the Western Province Rugby Football Union.

The union said on Wednesday Bantom was the only nomination received from members of the WPRFU after a call for nominations closed on 20 February 2021.

“I am looking forward to contributing positively to ensuring that WP Rugby keeps its rightful place as one of the best rugby unions in the world due to ingredients available to it,” Bantom said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This includes its schools, clubs, universities, the stadium, support, sponsors and the powerful WP Rugby brand.”

WPRFU President Zelt Marais added: “WP Rugby welcomes the election of Mr Ronald Bantom as Vice-President. As a seasoned and industrious administrator, Mr Bantom will bring much-needed skills to the WPRFU. Mr Bantom has also recently been seconded to the board of Western Province Professional Rugby where he will make further valuable contributions.”