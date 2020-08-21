Rugby Africa announces return to action strategy, launches African Women Rugby Network

JOHANNESBURG - According to Rugby Africa president Khaled Babbou the organisation is embracing the use of technology in its bid to keep growing the game on the continent.

Rugby Africa recently launched a series of virtual learning opportunities as part of its return to action strategy.

The webinar series began as a bridge to the physical face-to-face training and education program during the Covid19 pandemic. Due to the success and wide acceptance in the community, Rugby Africa will continue to provide education, learning and network opportunities under the umbrella of the Rugby Africa Academy.

Babbou said: “The success of the virtual webinar series confirms our mission of continuous efforts of developing rugby further on the continent.

“Our staff, member unions and the rugby community proof their passion and commitment to be ready for the post-Covid-19 time and are ready to overcome any hurdles. I am proud of everyone involved to have resorted to the use of technology and to adapt to the current circumstances and assuring high-quality learning experiences.