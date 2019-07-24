Steve Hansen has rallied his best players as he looks to avoid a loss against the Springboks. Photo:

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named a strong team for their clash against the Springboks in Wellington on Saturday. There is a triple change in the front row as Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi and Angus Ta’avao all make way for Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks in the starting lineup.

Aaron Smith moves to the bench as TJ Perenara will start at scrumhalf. The other change in the backline is a rather interesting one as Beauden Barrett moves to 15 and Richie Mo’unga slots in at 10.

Crowd favourite Sonny Bill Williams also makes a return to the team and will play at 12 and will partner Jack Goodhue. Ben Smith moves to the right wing as Rieko Ioane is on the left.

All Blacks team to face the Springboks (with Test caps in brackets):

1. Joe Moody (37)

2. Codie Taylor (41)

3. Owen Franks (106)

4. Brodie Retallick (76)

5. Samuel Whitelock (108)

6. Shannon Frizell (4)

7. Matt Todd (17)

8. Kieran Read - captain (118)

9. TJ Perenara (55)

10. Richie Mo’unga (9)

11. Rieko Ioane (24)

12. Sonny Bill Williams (51)

13. Jack Goodhue (7)

14. Ben Smith (77)

15. Beauden Barrett (74)

Bench

16. Dane Coles (61)

17. Ofa Tuungafasi (27)

18. Angus Ta’avao (4)

19. Vaea Fifita (10)

20. Dalton Papalii (2)

21. Aaron Smith (83)

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (34)

23. George Bridge (1)

IOL Sport