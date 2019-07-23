Nic Berry will have the whistle in the match between SA and New Zealand. Photo: @SixnationsRugby on twitter

WELLINGTON – The match officials for Saturday's round of The Rugby Championship, as selected by World Rugby, were confirmed on Tuesday. The weekend's Rugby Championship kicks-off at Westpac Stadium in Wellington where Australian referee Nic Berry [pictured] is in the middle as the All Blacks host the Springboks.

Berry has grown into one of Super Rugby's emerging referee talents and he refereed a Super Rugby semifinal this year.

He made his test debut in 2016 and has taken charge of nine Tests to date and refereed in this year's 6 Nations tournament.

His performances have been rewarded with a spot in the 12-man Rugby World Cup referee team. The former player will take charge of four pool matches in Japan.

New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe. Photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

The second match of the round in Brisbane will see New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe take charge of the Wallabies versus Pumas match at Suncorp Stadium.

Now one of Super Rugby's established referees, he has also been rewarded with a place as one of the 12-man referees' panel for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. He made his Test debut in 2016 (Samoa v Georgia) and has taken charge of 14 tests to date.



The officials for the weekend's Rugby Championship fixtures:

New Zealand v South Africa at Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

AR1: Angus Gardner (Australia)

AR2: Shuhei Kubo (Japan)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

Australia v Argentina at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Date: Saturday 27 July

Kick-off: 19:45 local

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

AR1: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

AR2: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)

African News Agency (ANA)