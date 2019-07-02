Steve Hansen has named his All Blacks squad for the upcoming The Rugby Championships. Photo: Dan Peled /EPA

WELLINGTON - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has named his first All Blacks squad for the season as New Zealand continue their build-up to the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

Hansen named the following 39-man squad on Tuesday for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship:

Outside backs: 

Ben Smith, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor

Midfield backs: 

Sonny Bill Williams, Jack Goodhue, Anton Leinert-Brown, Ngani Laumape

Flyhalves: 

Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Josh Ioane

Scrumhalves: 

Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber

Loose forwards: 

Keiran Read (captain), Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Matt Todd, Jackson Hemopo, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii

Locks: 

Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Patrick Tuipulotu

Props: 

Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao

Hookers: 

Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Asafo Aumua, Liam Coltman 

Reuters