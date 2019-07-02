WELLINGTON - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has named his first All Blacks squad for the season as New Zealand continue their build-up to the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.
Hansen named the following 39-man squad on Tuesday for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship:
Outside backs:
Ben Smith, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor
Midfield backs:
Sonny Bill Williams, Jack Goodhue, Anton Leinert-Brown, Ngani Laumape
Flyhalves:
Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Josh Ioane
Scrumhalves:
Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber
Loose forwards:
Keiran Read (captain), Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Matt Todd, Jackson Hemopo, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii
Locks:
Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Patrick Tuipulotu
Props:
Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao
Hookers:
Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Asafo Aumua, Liam ColtmanReuters