Have you got what it takes to join Siya’s Squad?

It’s been an exciting time for Siya Kolisi recently. Not only was he surprised with his very own limited-edition Red Bull Energy Drink can, but he’s now also celebrating the launch of his own mobile game.

The South African rugby hero was surprised with his can in January. Kolisi was at Hamilton’s Rugby Club in Cape Town, when fellow Red Bull athlete and paraglider, Veselin Ovcharov, glided through the air before landing and presenting the can to him. “Seeing the can, for the first time, was amazing. It was one of the greatest surprises I’ve ever been a part of.” Says Kolisi on the can being revealed to him in spectacular fashion.

Adding to this excitement, South African rugby fans can now see if they’ve got what it takes to join the hero on the field by playing ‘Siya’s Squad’ - a mobile game brought to South African audiences by Red Bull. The game challenges fans to step into Siya's boots and take to the field where they must side-step tackle shields, hand-off opponents, and avoid agility hurdles with perfectly-timed slides and leaps – all while collecting as many points as possible.

Fans who collect the most points by the end of April 2021, will stand the chance to win a once-in-lifetime experience with Siya Kolisi on the training field. The prize includes an all-expenses paid trip to attend a full day rugby workshop, where Siya will host the winners in a full day of rugby related activities. The activities include a training session, some on the field game time plus sessions with a strength and conditioning coach, physiotherapist and nutritionist plus signed merchandise.

Fans can experience Siya's rare blend of speed, power, and dynamic, unmatched performance first-hand by visiting www.redbull.co.za/siyasquad, and not only celebrate the South African rugby hero, but also stand the chance to win a rugby experience like no other. Siya’s Squad is now available to play online.