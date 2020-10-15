It's starting to look like the Springboks will be staying at home

DURBAN - Rugby Championship organisers Sanzaar yesterday gave SA Rugby an additional 48 hours (until tomorrow) to finalise their internal stakeholder discussions regarding Springbok participation, but it seems increasingly likely that the world champions will be staying at home.

The Boks are scheduled to play Argentina in Brisbane on November 7, which is nearly three weeks away, and with the Boks not having packed their bags never mind arrived in Australia to undergo 14 days of isolation, the likelihood of that fixture taking place is diminishing.

The Boks were supposed to leave for Australia on Saturday, but that clearly is not going to happen, with the decision on them going at all only taking place the day before.

According to media reports in Australia, the best case scenario for South African participation would be a late start for the world champions and a revision of the tournament fixtures.

This would allow the South African players to get a few more rounds of Super Rugby Unlocked under the belt.